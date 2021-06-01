CDC warns: prepare for hurricane season by getting your… Covid-19 vaccine?

June 1st is the official first day of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, Save Jerseyans, and Jersey Shore residents will be happy to know the CDC is watching your back.

They released a list of preparedness tips on Tuesday including assembling a supply kit, picking a safe shelter location, and… getting your COVID-19 vaccination jab!

–

#PrepYourHealth for #hurricane season.

• Make an emergency plan

• Collect supplies & create “go kits” for your family

• Know a safe place to shelter

• Have several ways to receive weather alerts

• Get a #COVID19 vaccine as soon as you can

–

What’s the chance that you’re going to contract COVID-19 with 130 mph winds pounding the coast? I’d bet against it. Still, this is what your government wants you to know.

I feel so much better. Don’t you?

–