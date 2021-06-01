Ciattarelli campaign ad grills Singh for Facebook post decrying “police terror”

The campaign of Jack Ciattarelli kicked off the recently-concluded long holiday weekend by highlighting an eyebrow-raising 2014 Facebook post by his opponent, perennial candidate Hirsh Singh.

In his Facebook post from December 2014, Singh declared “police terror must stop” and added “his name was Eric Garner.”

Eric Garner died following an infamous July 2014 encounter with New York City police; a grand jury and the Obama-era U.S. Department of Justice ultimately declined to charge the involved officer but the city did terminate him and pay the family a nearly $6 million settlement.

Singh is running for governor in 2021 as the self-proclaimed MAGA candidate though Donald Trump has not indicated any intention to endorse the millennial Atlantic County resident.

Rejecting the Left’s ongoing “defund the police” movement has unsurprisingly remained a potent issue in Republican campaigns this year.

The Ciattarelli ad – a 30-second spot titled “Police Terror” – is running on social media at the moment; it accuses Singh of joining with “radical liberals” against police officers:

