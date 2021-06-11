N.J. is now reporting more daily deletions than net COVID-19 cases

If you need more evidence that the pandemic is over, Save Jerseyans, consider the fact that the Murphy Administration reported more DELETIONS on Friday than net “new” COVID-19 cases. It’s all part of a shift that’s been unfolding throughout the spring months.
That’s according to the latest snap analysis from our favorite undead numbers cruncher, the Woke Zombie.
Here’s the breakdown:
#NJ #COVID19 Case update for 6/11.
Reported: 194
Adds: 318
Deletions: 162
Net: 156
DoD Change: 157
More deletions than net cases. This has been going on most days for more than a month.
Another 162 deletions. 0-7% still up at 92%, no consistency day to day with the data set. pic.twitter.com/H32fwznyKx
— Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) June 11, 2021