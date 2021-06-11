You are Here
N.J. is now reporting more daily deletions than net COVID-19 cases

If you need more evidence that the pandemic is over, Save Jerseyans, consider the fact that the Murphy Administration reported more DELETIONS on Friday than net “new” COVID-19 cases. It’s all part of a shift that’s been unfolding throughout the spring months

That’s according to the latest snap analysis from our favorite undead numbers cruncher, the Woke Zombie.

Here’s the breakdown:

 

