Democrat Assemblywoman gaslights anti-Murphy protesters, dismisses demonstration as “anti-vax rally”

Thursday proved to be an awkward time under the dome, Save Jerseyans. One prominent Democrat ducked the issue of handing Phil Murphy a crown altogether. Another behaved dismissively from his perch on the State House steps. How would you expect them to act? Well? They were in the process of signing their power and authority away to the executive branch through the end of the year.

The award for worst reaction might go to Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, an NJEA stooge took to Facebook to dismiss the hundreds-strong demonstration as an “anti-vax rally.” She worked a little virtue signaling in there, too, and urged everyone to get their shots:

I’m no anti-vaxxer by a long stretch, folks, and I’m sure some of the attendees do fall in that category. But for Jasey to dismiss legitimate concerns over a bill that makes Phil Murphy a de facto dictator through the end of 2021 as a fringe “anti-vaxer” issue is the very pinnacle of big government Leftist arrogance.

