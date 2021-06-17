FDU professor advocates campus masks until “no new cases of COVID-19”

Most of New Jersey’s major colleges are remaining COVID-19 crazy ahead of the fall 2021 semester, Save Jerseyans, mandating vaccines and other “social distancing” measures despite a collapse in new cases and a dearth of evidence of a risk to younger Americans.

NJ.com asked a Fairleigh Dickinson professor of Public Health Bojana Beric-Stojsic about masking at the beginning of the coming semester. Her response was peak stupid.

“Since schools are embedded in communities, the level of virus transmission, the COVID-19 incidence rate, and the number of vaccinated people (herd immunity) in that particular community—all need to be monitored closely and decision about masks in the school be based on those data,” replied Beric-Stojsic. “Until all teachers and children have been vaccinated in a school and there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the community, masks should stay as the mitigating strategy for schools. I do not anticipate all this to be achieved by September.”

NO new cases? Really?

What ever happened to flattening the curve???

In any event, zero new cases is an objectively absurd goal for any alleged public health expert. Remember: the 1918 flu pandemic is still very much kicking around…

“What’s even more remarkable about the 1918 flu, say infectious disease experts, is that it never really went away. After infecting an estimated 500 million people worldwide in 1918 and 1919 (a third of the global population), the H1N1 strain that caused the Spanish flu receded into the background and stuck around as the regular seasonal flu. But every so often, direct descendants of the 1918 flu combined with bird flu or swine flu to create powerful new pandemic strains, which is exactly what happened in 1957, 1968 and 2009. Those later flu outbreaks, all created in part by the 1918 virus, claimed millions of additional lives, earning the 1918 flu the odious title of “the mother of all pandemics.” (h/t History.com)

So if zero cases is the end to masking on campus, folks, then FDU students a century from now may still be wearing masks.

What’s more likely is that people will eventually recognize morons like Beric-Stojsic for what they are and demand a sensible approach to public health.

