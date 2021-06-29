Grewal, most partisan attorney general in N.J. history, resigns post for Biden job

Gurbir Grewal is skipping town, Save Jerseyans.

On Tuesday, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler announced that New Jersey’s far-Left Attorney General was being tapped to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement division. Grewal will go from being the front-line lawyer advocating for Governor Murphy’s radical agenda to the SEC’s top man policing Wall Street.

–

Grewal will go down in history as the state’s most partisan, activist chief law enforcement official. He spent most of his 3 1/2 years in Trenton filing frivolous lawsuits and wasting tax dollars challenging various Trump Administration policies. He championed unconstitutional gun laws, illegal alien “rights,” and a variety of other Democrat pet issues.

In the interim, the state saw a spike in violent crime and, most recently, a decline in public safety in the state’s cities.

“No Attorney General was as anti-cop as Gurbir Grewal, so this is good news for our law enforcement community. Unless, of course, Murphy replaces Grewal with another extreme partisan who is also going to disarm our police,” GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli bluntly (and accurately) tweeted after the news broke.

Grewal lost his last big case on Tuesday when the U.S. Supreme Court swatted down a New Jersey effort to prevent the PennEast Pipeline from moving forward.