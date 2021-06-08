In final hours, Singh huddles with Bannon and Rizzo gets endorsed by Gorka

Both candidates in this year’s MAGA lane of the NJGOP gubernatorial primary were jockeying for Trump bona fides in the final hours of Primary 2021, Save Jerseyans.

Phil Rizzo joined former Deputy Assistant to President Trump Sebastian Gorka who offered the Hudson County Baptist pastor a rousing endorsement.

Meanwhile, Hirsh Singh was a guest on ex-Trump chief strategist Steven Bannon’s War Room program; earlier in the day, a fake Trump endorsement of Singh had ciruclated online which was discredited by another Trump World figure, Jason Miller…