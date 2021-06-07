Jason Miller warns Trump endorsement of Hirsh Singh circulating on social media is fake

Someone is playing an 11th hour dirty trick in the NJGOP gubernatorial primary, Save Jerseyans.

A “Trump endorsement” made the rounds online on primary eve, but a leading Trump world figure says it’s a fake.

Late Monday morning, former Trump advisor Jason Miller tweeted that the endorsement – which was formatted to look like an official endorsement from the former Republican president – is not genuine. The apparently fake endorsement makes it look as if Trump was dismissing frontrunner Jack Ciattarelli as a “RINO” and endorsing Ciattarelli’s leading competitor, Hirsh Singh, who holds himself out as a MAGA candidate.

“This posting is FAKE,” Miller tweeted. “President Trump has NOT endorsed in the race for Governor of New Jersey.”