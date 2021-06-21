Juneteenth “beach party” turns ugly in Long Branch

Other Monmouth County-area law enforcement agencies were reportedly called in to assist.

“Yesterday, a beach party of what turned out to be thousands of young people from all over the state gathered along the beachfront around Pier Village,” explained a Sunday statement from the Long Branch police. “The gathering started as a social media post which enticed young people to come to Pier Village and attracted visitors who traveled by train and car. At around 5 PM drinking and unruly behavior began at this gathering and visitors were asked to leave the beach.”

“The City of Long Branch Police Department acted professionally based on their experience and training. The crowd was eventually dispersed. The police arrested four individuals for disorderly persons offenses,” added the statement. “I want to thank all of our officers for their professional response in keeping both visitors and citizens of Long Branch safe.”

Does this look like “celebrating” to any of you? It doesn’t look like any celebration I’ve ever attended…

