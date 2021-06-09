LD13 Results: Flynn defeats DiMaso, will run with Scharfenberger for Assembly

Victoria “Vicky” Flynn looks to have wrestled the LD13 Assembly nomination from incumbent Serena DiMaso; the veteran legislator lost the Monmouth County line this cycle, the culmination of a prolonged feud with county chairman and incumbent sheriff Shaun Golden.

DiMaso trailed Flynn by nearly 1,500 votes with over 83% of the vote tabulated. Flynn, an appellate attorney and school board president, will run with incumbent Gerry Scharfenberger on the GOP ticket this November with State Senator Declan O’Scanlon.