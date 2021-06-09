LD2 Results: Polistina overwhelms Grossman, captures N.J. Senate nomination

Former Assemblyman Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor) will get a second shot at the State Senate a decade after his last campaign, and he’s won the right in decisive fashion.

He defeated Seth Grossman (the GOP’s 2018 NJ-02 House nominee) on Tuesday evening with solid victories in both the interior of the Atlantic County-dominated district as well as the iconic coastal towns like Ventnor and Margate. As of 10:15 p.m., Polistina led Grossman by almost 2,000 votes with over 70% of precincts reporting.

The party-backed Polistina’s victory isn’t exactly a “surprise,” though widely-circulated polling had hinted at a much more competitive contest.

He’ll now run in November with Claire Swift and Don Guardian to defend Chris Brown’s senate seat and hopefully pick off the Democrat-held Assembly seats.

