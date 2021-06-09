You are Here
LD26 Results: Webber wins, but the race to be his running mate is too close to call

LD26 Results: Webber wins, but the race to be his running mate is too close to call

1 min read

Conservative Assemblyman Jay Webber is the least surprising primary battleground winner of the night, but there’s a close race underway to be his running mate.

Fellow incumbent Betty Lou DeCroce and Webber’s 2021 teammate Christian Barranco are locked in a tight contest in the three-county district. Parsippany was still outstanding as of 10 o’clock; the populous home base of DeCroce, Barranco nevertheless has the line there (and everywhere else in Morris County) which seems to be helping make this race super close.

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin