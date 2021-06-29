Lieutenant Gov. Oliver celebrates “bipartisan work” on budget Republicans couldn’t read, didn’t support

She’s never been the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree, Save Jerseyans, but when Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver celebrated the “bipartisan work” leading to Tuesday morning’s FY 2022 budget signing pep rally? I nearly did a spit take.

“You know, the bipartisan work that has come to pass today in the year of a global pandemic and in advance of the July 1st deadline is remarkable,” said Oliver from the podium after a long-winded thank you to Democrat legislators.

–

Two things, folks:

1- No Republicans voted for it; and

2- Most legislators didn’t read it (it was passed through committee BEFORE most legislators had even seen it). Republicans complained loudly about being asked to vote on something that, in some cases, was posted AFTER or only moments before they were being asked to vote on it.

Does Sheila know that “bipartisan” means? Or “work” for that matter, since most people would likely consider reading bills an essential part of any legislator’s duties?

Who knows, but this is who leads us. Another possibility is that she’s stupid like a fox, and she suspects (and is probably correct) that she can call something “bipartisan” without any supporting facts yet still won’t get called out by the media.