Murphy Administration lies about hitting its vaccination goal

The Murphy Administration thumped its chest on Friday, Save Jerseyans, declaring that it had met its vaccination 4.7 million vaccination goal by July 1st. Two weeks early!

But as is often the case with Murphy Inc., the devil is in the details because they are CONSTANTLY moving the goal posts.

–

The goal was 4.7 New Jersey adults.

As of today, the 4,748,031 fully vaccinated individuals include non-adults (kids between 12 and 17) as well as non-residents. According to the state’s own dashboard, nearly 400,000 of the doses given to date were admistered to children.

Mega kudos to our friend Woke Zombie for calling out Murphy’s comms director on Twitter: