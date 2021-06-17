Murphy Democrats bully black independent gubernatorial candidate off of the ballot

If we lived in a slightly fair world, Save Jerseyans?

The legacy media would be screaming about this one.

–

What you need to know: this Tuesday, the New Jersey Democratic State Committee succeeded in removing Edward Forchion from the November gubernatorial ballot. Popularly known as “NJ Weedman” in New Jersey political and pro-pot legalization circles, Forchion reportedly withdrew his ballot candidacy during the 1 1/2-hour long court hearing. He’s apparently going to seek write-in votes instead.

“I can’t compete with the power of the Democratic Party,” Forchion reportedly told Administrative Law Judge Jeffrey Rabin per The New Jersey Globe. “I’m about to smoke some weed.” The he vanished in a literal cloud of smoke.

Set the weed part aside for a moment, folks, and also how you may feel about the eccentric Weedman.

Can you imagine what NJ.com/Politico/etc. would say if the NJGOP booted a well-known black activist from the ballot?

The political threat Forchion presented to Murphy is clear; weed is a major motivating issue for many voters, and Murphy Inc. doesn’t want to risk bleeding any votes – even if it’s only a handful of votes – to a third party candidate. That’s especially true since a lot of Jersey pot heads are pissed over the details of the legalization regime.

Jack Ciattarelli would be accused of racism if his NJGOP denied Weedman access to the ballot. We all know it’s true, but very few of us are willing to say it.

–