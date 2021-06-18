Murphy is naming a building after Judy Persichilli, the woman responsible for 8k+ N.J. nursing home deaths

I wish this was a joke, Save Jerseyans, but it’s not.

On Friday, Governor Phil Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin jointly announced that they’re naming a N.J. Department of Health building in Trenton after Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

No, there’s nothing wrong with your eyes. This is a real thing.

“Each and every day throughout the pandemic, Judy has remained singularly engaged to save lives and protect public health,” said Murphy. “She has been the right leader for these times, and I could not be prouder to have asked Judy to serve as Commissioner two years ago. Now all those who pass through the halls of the ‘Judith M. Persichilli Building’ will be reminded of Judy’s selfless, honorable, and dedicated service to our state and its residents during the greatest public health crisis in New Jersey’s history.”

Guess who won’t “pass through the halls”? The 8,000+ New Jersey nursing home dead who expired thanks to Nurse Judy’s decision-making. Somehow, I doubt that fact will be included in the groundbreaking ceremony remarks! But my first, honest reaction was “this must be a mausoleum, right?”

Those of you who have been paying attenton know that Persichilli, back on March 31, 2020, sent a letter to New Jersey nursing homes (citing Governor Murphy’s Executive Order 103) informin them that they were required to accept COVID-19 positive admissions…

“No patient/resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the post-acute care setting solely based on a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. Persons under investigation for COVID-19 who have undergone testing in the hospital shall not be discharged until results are available. Post-acute care facilities are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized patient/resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.”

The full letter can be viewed here.

Much more recently, we learned that LTC administrators protested the directive. Murphy and Persichilli did nothing and stayed the course. A recent bar association review of New York’s own similar directive concluded that the decision to form LTC’s to accept COVID-19 patients caused additional deaths (duh).

You see what’s going on here, right?

By naming a building after Persichilli, Murphy is doubling-down on his refusal to accept responsbility for the past 1 1/2 years of terrible, reckless, and in some cases deadly decision-making.

By elevating her, he thinks he’s helping his own reelection narrative.

This is early Soviet-style stuff, folks.

Can you imagine how the victims of Persichilli’s infamous letter are going to feel about this one? Her building will be a monument to the decisions that killed their loved ones. It’s hard to wrap your mind around, I know! It’s a slap in the face for every single one of Phil and Judy’s victims’ family members

Remember in November…

