Murphy punts, will let N.J. school districts decide if kids need to mask up inside for fall 2021

Governor Phil Murphy announced on Monday that – as of now – the state won’t enforce indoor school mask mandates for fall 2021, but there are exceptions to the new rules.

“Absent any dramatic change in our situation before the beginning of the school year that would require a change in policy at the state level, masking by students while in their school buildings will not be mandatory unless their district decides to require masking as part of its own protocols,” said Murphy.

Exceptions include school buses where masking will still be expected.

Murphy’s approach mirrors his decision for the 2020-2021 school year to let individual districts decide whether they wanted to stay full remote, go hybrid, or have a full-time in-person option for students.

