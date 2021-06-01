Murphy’s ‘Shots at the Shore’ gimmick fails spectacularly

The weather wasn’t Phil Murphy’s only disappointment over the long holiday weekend, Save Jerseyans.

On Monday, the Democrat incumbent helped kick-off an administration-led “Shots at the Shore” event in Asbury Park; there were pop up locations in Sandy Hook and Long Branch, too, designed to pump up the state’s slowing vaccination rate…

Today, I joined @FrankPallone and the @VNACJCHC to announce our new Shots at the Shore vaccination initiative – providing New Jerseyans with the opportunity to get vaccinated while they celebrate Memorial Day Weekend! #OperationJerseySummer

https://t.co/o4fTvilrYU pic.twitter.com/169NP89JsO — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 28, 2021

The end result?

Only 235 new doses administered between the three sites.

It’s part of a larger trend (though Murphy’s reluctance to give up on masking certainly hasn’t helped boost confidence in the available vaccines). Vaccination rates have dramatically slowed across the country with the advent of spring as the pool of interested adults dwindles.

