MUST WATCH: Asm. Bergen blasts public employee legislators for personally profiting from budget bloat

We all know what the proximate problem is in Trenton, Save Jerseyans: public sector unions have waaaay too much power, and the insiders continue getting richer while the rest of us get poorer.

Too few people are willing to just come out and say it. There are a few exceptions. This week, after Trenton Democrats rammed through a record-setting, pork-stuffed $46.4 billion budget with practically no debate and zero transparency, frosh Assemblyman Brian Bergen (R-25) took to the floor and said what we’re all thinking.

–

“It came to me, like an ephiphany, it came to me. You know, the majority party has 52 members. Of that, 23 of you are public employees. 23 of you are public employees,” Bergen explained. “Another 4 are professional legislators. Another 3 on top of that draw public pensions. 31 of you live off of the public dime.”

Yes!!

It was a rare 5-star speech for Trenton, folks, especially from the minority party. Two thumbs up!

Bergen’s only been in Trenton since January 2020, and most of his votes have been solid to date. I guess the lesson is that the longer you stay, the dumber and more greedy you get? Draw your own conclusions.

Watch and share:

–