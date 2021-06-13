N.J. moms share plight of masked school kids during GOP-sponsored hearing

New Jersey Republicans held an independent hearing on Friday on the topic of New Jersey school kids still being forced to wear masks at school. The hearing, which lacked participation from the majority Democrat caucus, came as a growing number of school districts including Governor Murphy’s own continue to ditch mask requirements in defiance of the Governor’s executive order.

The Assembly members in attendence led by Jon Bramnick (R-21) heard from parents concerned about the mental, physical, and emotional toll that unnecessary continued masking was having on their young children. One testifying mother – Brienne Zilinski – offered a heart-wrenching recording of her Kindergarten age daughter complaining about migraines and not being able to effectively communicated with her friends.

