National Republicans launch website to highlight Malinowski’s pandemic profiteering

Democrat Congressman Tom Malinowski’s failure to report millions in stock trades in apparent violation of federal law has turned his seat (NJ-07) into even more of a top 2022 target than it already was.

National Republicans are already investing significant time and money into driving up Malinowski’s negatives.

–

On Monday, the Congressional Leadership Fund launched tradertommalinowski.com, informing visitors that “Malinowski made a killing… why New Jerseyans were dying.”

The site is complete with damning quotes, helpful citations, and a cartoonish likeness of Malinowski pocketing wads of cash.

Here’s the video ad:

–