N.J. unemployment still worse than national average, missing 300k pre-Covid jobs

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development released its May 2021 jobs report on Thursday, and unbiased experts see a mixed bag.

“New Jersey’s added 13,600 jobs in May. This was the third time in four months job growth exceeded 10,000 (and April’s increase was revised up to 4,900),” wrote Dr. Charles Steindel, former Chief Economist of New Jersey’s Treasury Department in an analysis for the Garden State Initiative (GSI). “While the total gain since January has been nearly 50,000, NJ is still more than 300,000 short of the February 2020 peak. After the virtual standstill from September to January, continued and reasonably steady progress looks to be underway.”

–

New Jersey’s unemployment rate (7.2%) remained significantly higher than the national average (5.8%).

–