NRCC hits Malinowski with digital ads, billboards over undisclosed pandemic stock trades

The NRCC is out with new digital ads and billboards pillorying Congressman Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) for failing to disclose millions of dollars in stock trades including $1 million concerning pandemic-related stocks.

“New Jersey voters won’t forget that during one of the most challenging years for his constituents, Tom Malinowski was focused only on doing whatever he could to profit off the pandemic,” said NRCC Spokeswoman Samantha Bullock.

Here’s the digital ad titled “Got Rich” which runs for 33 seconds:

