Op-Ed: Burlington County recycling issues prove higher taxes doesn’t mean better services | Stanfield

For the first time in its successful, decades-long history, the wheels have fallen off Burlington County’s recycling program. The only difference: Democrats are now running county government, not Republicans.

We have all seen the big blue recycling cans piling up curbside for weeks with no end in sight to the delays. When a basic government service like recycling starts to fail, it’s fair to question the government leaders in charge. In that case, the blame lies squarely with Governor Phil Murphy and party-switching Senator Dawn Addiego in Trenton, and the 5-0 Democrat Burlington County Board of Commissioners in Mount Holly.

A worker shortage has hit New Jersey and we continue to be saddled with one of the highest unemployment rates in America. While other states are helping to lift up small business owners who scrimped, saved, and struggled to survive the last year, Governor Murphy and Senator Addiego prefer to make life harder on them. Their decision to allow able-bodied people to stay home and enjoy pandemic-era unemployment benefits instead of finding work is a disaster.

Make no mistake, when the pandemic hit and businesses were forced to close, it was absolutely critical that government took care of people who were unemployed and unable to work. That’s common sense and compassionate, both things government should always seek to be. However, now that nearly every restriction has been lifted, we need to return to normal.

Instead, on top of the extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits being provided, the Murphy-Addiego team refuses to require that people who collect unemployment have to search for work. In fact, almost all pre-pandemic requirements to certify for benefits are still paused. Unemployment benefits are supposed to be a safety net – and an important one – but they should not supplant the need to work for someone who is young and able-bodied.

Here in Burlington County, the worker shortage isn’t just impacting the private sector, it’s wreaking havoc on taxpayers entitled to basic government services like recycling collection. The Burlington County Board of Commissioners is busy blaming the worker shortage (created by the Governor and Senator in their own party), instead of finding solutions.

Why is Atlantic County experiencing no issues with recycling? Why not Camden County? Or Gloucester County? Or Mercer County? Are we to believe that this worker shortage only impacts people who have a zip code in Burlington County? Give me a break!

Every day, all we hear is to be patient. Recycling is piling up and people are running out of space to store it. Animals are tearing into it and drivers are swerving to avoid it. It’s a disaster and incompetent government is to blame. Pure and simple. Governor Murphy says New Jersey residents don’t mind high taxes because they get great services. Really? I disagree with him on the high taxes part; and the great services rhetoric is currently piling up on your curb.

We deserve better.

Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield (R) represents New Jersey’s 8th Legislative District. She is also the former sheriff of Burlington County, N.J.

