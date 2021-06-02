Phil Murphy blames N.J. employers for the ongoing labor shortage

A mark of true leadership is admitting fault and accepting blame with grace, Save Jerseyans. Phil Murphy is a graceless guy, and he proved it again at Monday’s Bergenfield Memorial Day parade.

NorthJersey.com asked him about the state’s ongoing labor shortage. His answer was… wow. Just wow.

–

“It may be that [business owners] will have to pay them more,” Murphy replied, adding that he doesn’t “think it is the $300 extra in unemployment insurance. Rather it is a combination of concerns regarding day care or schools reopening. Some are just scared.”

Got that, business owners? Those of you who are still in business after the past 1 1/2 years of Murphy’s arbitrary nonsense? One-third of you aren’t after 2020…

This is all your fault! Just pay people more! Nevermind the fact that many desperate Jersey Shore business owners are already paying $15/hr. How much does Murphy think you should pay? $20/hr? $30? $100?

And how priceless is it that the Guv suspects some people are “just scared”? I wonder whose fault that is!

Murphy is the architect of this mess. Only someone who’s borderline sociopathic could behave the way he does.

–