You are Here
Phil Murphy blames N.J. employers for the ongoing labor shortage

Phil Murphy blames N.J. employers for the ongoing labor shortage

1 min read

A mark of true leadership is admitting fault and accepting blame with grace, Save Jerseyans. Phil Murphy is a graceless guy, and he proved it again at Monday’s Bergenfield Memorial Day parade.

NorthJersey.com asked him about the state’s ongoing labor shortage. His answer was… wow. Just wow.

“It may be that [business owners] will have to pay them more,” Murphy replied, adding that he doesn’t “think it is the $300 extra in unemployment insurance. Rather it is a combination of concerns regarding day care or schools reopening. Some are just scared.” 

Got that, business owners? Those of you who are still in business after the past 1 1/2 years of Murphy’s arbitrary nonsense? One-third of you aren’t after 2020…

This is all your fault! Just pay people more! Nevermind the fact that many desperate Jersey Shore business owners are already paying $15/hr. How much does Murphy think you should pay? $20/hr? $30? $100?

And how priceless is it that the Guv suspects some people are “just scared”? I wonder whose fault that is!

Murphy is the architect of this mess. Only someone who’s borderline sociopathic could behave the way he does.

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin