REPORT: Cuomo’s nursing home order caused additional deaths

It confirms what we already knew, Save Jerseyans.

On Tuesday, the New York State Bar Association’s Task Force on Nursing Homes and Long-Term Carwe issued a harrowing 242-page report confirming that the Cuomo Administration’s “unreasonable” mandate led to avoidable deaths. The report also criticized Cuomo for allowing the mandate to remain in place.

“Although a determination of the number of additional nursing home deaths is beyond the capacity of the Task Force, there are credible reviews that suggest that the directive, for the approximately six weeks that it was in effect, did lead to some number of additional deaths,” the report’s authors explain.

“The Department of Health issued a report in 2020 in which it argued unconvincingly that the admission of 6,326 COVID-positive residents during the period the Health directive was in effect had no impact,” they added. “That cannot be the case, and has now been shown not to be the case.”

The Cuomo Administration ultimately came under fire for deliberately obscuring the state’s true nursing home death toll. The revelation came after months of fawning praise for Cuomo’s pandemic response from the legacy media as a counterpoint to the Trump Administration’s efforts.

Governor Phil Murphy’s health department issued a similar order last March but, sadly, his own administration’s deadly decisions haven’t earned the same level of attention.

