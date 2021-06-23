REPORT: Malinowski is still “aggressively” trading stocks in the face of ongoing probe

Congressman Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) is leaning into a stock trading scandal that could doom his reelection, Save Jerseyans. It’s an interesting choice!

According to Business Insider, the two-term Democrat continues “aggressively trading stocks” including in companies whose economic fortunes are tied up in the COVID-19 pandemic economy. He also missed a June disclosure deadline; that’s ballsy behavior since failing to disclose millions in trades is what brought scrutiny down on Malinowski’s head in the first place.

Peloton, DoorDash, General Finance Corporation and CM Life Sciences stock are reportedly among the subjects of Malinowski’s recent trades. The trades involved hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Congressman Malinowski doubling down on the same shady behavior that got him into this mess shows he’s learned absolutely nothing from his scandal,” said Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) Communications Director Calvin Moore. “Clearly, Congressman Malinowski believes his personal profit is more important that his ethical obligation to his constituents.”

Here’s another possibility aside from the profit motive:

Has Malinowski already decided to not seek reelection? And just hasn’t said anything yet? It’s easier to behave recklessly if you believe electoral consequences are no longer an issue.

