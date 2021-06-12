Rizzo criticizes Ciattarelli’s selection of Hugin for NJGOP chairman

The runner-up in this year’s NJGOP gubernatorial primary is already signaling a willingness to challenge the nominee.

On Friday, Hudson County Pastor Phil Rizzo criticized Jack Ciatterelli’s decision to back former U.S. Senate candidate Bob Hugin to lead the NJGOP. The party’s nominee is traditionally granted his choice for NJGOP chair.

Rizzo, who has not endorsed Ciattarelli, characterized Hugin as a “big Pharma back room wheeler & dealer”:

1st decision after winning the primary, this is a bad choice. Bob Hugin is what’s wrong with @NJGOP politicians—a pro-status quo, pro-abortion, no convictions, BIG Pharma back room wheeler & dealer. We MUST evict Phil Murphy in November. Why are you ignoring the 51% @Jack4NJ? — Phil Rizzo 🇺🇸 (@JerseyRizzo) June 11, 2021

On Thursday, Ciattarelli lauded Hugin, the ex-head of Celgene, as a boon to the 2021 Republican cause.

“Bob Hugin is a self-made successful businessman, Marine Corps veteran, and the best possible leader for the NJGOP at this time. His fundraising capability, organizational skills, and proven leadership qualities will usher in a new era for the Republican Party in New Jersey,” said Ciattarelli, “I am proud to have Bob as a member of this team and look forward to seeing the incredible momentum and success that we can accomplish together. The goal is to win this November. Bob can help us do that up and down the ticket.”

Ciattarelli carried all 21 counties with 49.4% of the vote on Primary Day.

Rizzo placed a distant second with 25.9%.