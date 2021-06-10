You are Here
Rizzo, Singh concede on social media but stop short of endorsing Ciattarelli

Rizzo, Singh concede on social media but stop short of endorsing Ciattarelli

2 min read

Jack Ciattarelli’s primary opponents conceded defeat on Wednesday but stopped short of formally endorsing the newly-minted Republican nominee.

“Thank you so much to all of our amazing supporters: your labor and sacrifices were not in vain,” said Rizzo. “This primary fight did not end as we had hoped, but the conservative movement has come through battle-hardened and with a taste for what is possible.” Rizzo added that his supporters should “stay tuned.”

Rizzo told Save Jersey shortly before the primary that he wouldn’t endorse Ciattarelli because of the abortion issue; Ciattarelli supports the traditional GOP rape and incest policy exceptions to abortion restrictions.

Singh – who contested his close 2020 U.S. Senate loss in court – called for Phil Murphy’s defeat but failed to mention Ciattarelli.

“Despite being a completely grassroots movement, we had a strong showing,” Singh wrote.  “We all must do everything we can to ensure Tyrannical Phil Murphy is a one-term governor, and that conservatives retake the Assembly and State Senate.”

 

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin