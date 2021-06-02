WOKENESS GONE WILD: That time Rutgers apologized for its apology to an apology

Last Wednesday, May 26th, Rutgers University Chancellor Christopher J. Molloy (annual salary over $362,000) and Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Research and Academic Affairs Francine Conway (Molloy’s replacement next month) issued a joint statement condemning anti-Semitism that also mentioned hate in just about all forms.

But in a university with over 55,000 students and thousands of employees, someone was bound to take offense to the statement, which was emailed to the entire Rutgers community. Thus, a second joint statement apologizing for the first statement was issued just two days later and, again, emailed to the entire Rutgers community…

–

Apology #1

Apology #2

The second email seemed to agitate more people so the president of Rutgers, Jonathan Holloway (annual salary $780,000), had to send a third mass email apologizing for the apology a day later – the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend – to stop the hemorrhaging.

Apology #3

Of course, Holloway’s email fails to mention the LGBTQ+ community, so perhaps another apology will be forthcoming.

Holloway, Molloy and Conway are among the highest-paid public employees in the state of New Jersey; they should be smart enough not to step into this quagmire, so why send the first email at all?

Are there administrators at other colleges and universities in New Jersey issuing such statements?

Perhaps these Rutgers officials ought to spend more time worrying about academics and less time worrying about promoting woke values.

–