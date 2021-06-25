Sacré Bleu! Murphy’s pork-stuffed budget includes $24M for a French art museum.

Phil Murphy’s priorities aren’t your priorities, Save Jerseyans.

The legislature sent a record-setting $46.4 billion budget to his desk on Thursday, one which is the byproduct of a Democrat backroom deal and includes just $17 million of the estimated $200 million required to update the state’s unemployment system. That paltry investment comes despite a $6+ billion surplus! But guess what the Murphy Dems who exercise absolute control of Trenton did find the money for?

–

A French museum that’s moving to Jersey City. I shit you not!

The budget includes $24 million – that’s $7 million more than was devoted to Department of Labor tech upgrades (for those of you who learned math from the NJEA) – for a North American branch of France’s Centre Pompidou.

Unemployment won’t get fixed. Thousands will continue to wait for checks. But Steve Fulop and some Hudson County yuppies can look forward to viewing some taxpayer-subsidized French art (in 2024).

Our friend Mike Testa didn’t call this budget an “orgy of pork” for no reason, folks.

He could’ve said “orgy of pork and baguettes” if he wanted to be supremely accurate.

–