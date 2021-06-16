Sea Isle City, N.J. to start playing the National Anthem daily on its promenade

One of the Jersey Shore’s most popular resorts is leaning into its patriotic character this summer season, Save Jerseyans.

On Wednesday, Sea Isle City (Cape May County) announced on its official Facebook page that it would begin broadcasting the National Anthem every day beginning June 17th. The Star-Spangled Banner will blare from the town’s speaker system along the beach-adjacent Promenade (which is SIC’s concrete “boardwalk” lined with shops, restaurants, arcades and a bar).

Nearby Wildwood has long played ‘God Bless America‘ on its own boardwalk every morning and, in 2019, doubled-down on the tradition after the Philadelphia Flyers bowed to wokeness and ended the team’s practice of playing Kate Smith’s legendary rendition.

Good work, Sea Isle!

We love you, and we love that you love America!

