Slippery Mikie Sherrill refuses to take sides in Democrat infrastructure bill fight

Mikie Sherrill (D, NJ11) has a lot to say until it’s no longer smart to keep talking, Save Jerseyans! She was quick to accuse fellow members of Congress of helping the January 6th rioters but, as her narrative continues to fall apart, she’s sticking by her story but refusing to make a specific accusation.

Now the Montclair Democrat is clamming up amid a public scrap between the White House and Speaker Pelosi over the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Nancy wants a reconciliation process to add $6 trillion in spending.

–

The NRCC caaught up with her in D.C., and unsurprisingly, she just kept walking: