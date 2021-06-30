A gaggle of Monmouth County Jersey Shore communities are cancelling their July 4th celebrations this year despite the complete repeal of COVID-19 crow size restrictions. The towns are offering various excuses, but the their unpopular decisions come after a near-riot on Juneteenth rocked Long Branch and Atlantic City decided to confront its juvenile crime wave by announcing its nightly curfew with sirens.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli says the real problem is Phil Murphy.

—

