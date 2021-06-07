Sweeney blames N.J. nurses, not Murphy, for nursing home deaths

New Jersey Republicans will select Phil Murphy’s challenger on Tuesday, Save Jerseyans, but regardless of who wins the nomination, we know what the Democrats’ plan is for the fall campaign:

(#1) Bring up Trump constantly and (#2) find scapegoats for Murphy’s disastrous COVID-19 response.

–

By way of example, over the weekend, Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-3) repped a bill which would allegedly augment the training received by New Jersey nurses.

The clear implication of the two-tweet thread?

New Jersey nurses were responsible for the state’s worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 death rate (295 deaths for every 100,000 residents):

Yes, it’s shameless and slanderous, but it’s part of their grand plan so expect to hear more of it.

Phil Murphy is following the same strategy, recently blaming EMPLOYERS for the state’s acute labor shortage.

Victimizing the victims to hold onto power.

The accusation lodged against nurses is among the most absurd we’re hearing, folks. New Jersey’s death rate is primarily attributable to the Murphy Administration’s insane decision to FORCE nursing homes to accept positive patients last spring. We called him out for it at the time. We later learned that the Murphy Administration wanted long-term care facilities to FINE employees for wearing masks in the early days of the pandemic.

New Jersey Democrats can’t run on this record in 2021. If they did? They’d lose notwithstanding a one million voter registration advantage. It’s that bad.

Lies, lies, more lies, and invoking Trump is all they’ve got, so you should expect them to continue to make the most of it.

–