The Murphy Administration’s case deletions now roughly equal the population of South Brunswick

As of Saturday, the Murphy Administration had DELETED 45,352 Covid-19 cases going back March 1, 2020 according to our friend @AWokeZombie.

In New Jersey, case numbers more than any other indicator were used to lock down your kids, schools/camps, businesses, restaurants, jobs, vacations, friend’s weddings, family funerals, etc. Other states primarily leaned on measures like spot positivity and/or the effective reproduction number. Not Trenton. Cases were king.

To put things in perspective, the number of deleted cases is now roughly equivelent to the population of South Brunswick (Middlesex County) or Evesham Township (Burlington County).

That’s a shit ton of “corrections,” folks, and only the latest reasons to question the Murphy Administration’s pandemic accounting.

