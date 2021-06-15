The true cost of Phil Murphy’s biggest tax is still a state secret after 500+ days

505 days, Save Jerseyans. That’s how long it’s been since the Murphy Administration initially failed to fill us all in on the cost of its Energy Master Plan designed – so they claim – to get New Jersey to 100% clean energy by 2050.

The Board of Public Utilities is already implementing Murphy’s policies BEFORE, incredibly, settling on a price tag. We just heard in May that they’re hiring an outside consultant to settle on a cost.

How do you start regulating for something before you know what it will cost ratepayers? Excellent question!

Our friends and partners at Affordable Energy for New Jersey crunched some numbers and found that JUST the electrification mandates will cost $2 billion annually. The final cost to ratepayers could be tens of thousands of dollars annually. Not lifetime! Every single year for a couple of decades. And this is just the tip of what I suspect will be a cost projection that’s so insanely high that you’re going to second-guess whether it could possibly be real.

