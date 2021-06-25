You are Here
Trenton passes “orgy of pork” budget, will spend $12B more than before Murphy took office

The largest budget in state history cleared the legislature on Thursday, Save Jerseyans. At $46.4 billion, the FY 2022 budget is $10 billion larger than the $34.7 billion FY 2018 budget signed into law by Chris Christie the summer before he left office.

Our friend Mike Testa (R-1) did a very solid job of breaking down this disgrace on the Senate floor.

“The budget that Democrats approved today is bad public policy and it’s wrong for New Jersey and the forgotten taxpayers. It represents an orgy of pork and unnecessary spending.”

 

