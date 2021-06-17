VIDEO: Rep. Payne wore boxers, Captain America t-shirt during virtual U.S. House hearing

Some things you can’t unsee, Save Jerseyans.

On Thursday, a fellow member of Congress shared Zoom video of U.S. Rep. Donald Payne (D, N.J.-10) during a virtual House hearing appearing to wear little more than boxers and a Captain American t-shirt.

It’s a sign of the times to be sure; I’ve worn SHORTS, not boxer shorts, during many a Zoom since last March, but I’m also not a member of Congress.

His attire was only the half of it. The video posted by Beth Van Duyne, a Texas Republican, shows Payne standing and then lingering in full view of his web camera, apparently oblivious that his formidable belly and blue-striped boxer shorts were hanging out for all the world to see with precious little left to the imagination.

Don’t eat before watching:

Another reason Democrats should get off Zoom and back to work. #TheStruggleIsReal pic.twitter.com/92cvxqnEV2 — Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) June 17, 2021

