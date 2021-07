It’s almost Independence Day, Save Jerseyans, and I was honored to welcome Bergen County-based historian Todd Braisted to Save Jersey Live on Wednesday night.

We talked about the Garden State’s unique role in Revolutionary War history. We also discussed Bergen County’s surprising loyalist history, a popular myth about the Battle of Trenton, Washington’s near-kidnapping near Morristown, and the identity of Molly Pitcher.

–

Watch:

–