Gutless Gopal skips vote on bill extending King Murphy’s “emergency” powers

State Senator Vin Gopal (D-11) couldn’t find his spine on Thursday, Save Jerseyans, apparently electing to skip the big vote on legislation to extend Phil Murphy’s emergency powers through the end of 2021.

A total of three Senate Democrats didn’t vote – including Ron Rice and Nia Gill, both of whom were absent – but only Gopal represents a district that Republicans still consider a possible albeit a “reach” Monmouth County pick up opportunity in 2021. Gopal was also present according to our ace sources but simply declined to vote.



The single most consequential bill of the year, arguably of Murphy’s entire term, and LD11 residents have a state senator who declined to take a position! Think about that!

Both of Gopal’s running mates – Assembly Dems Eric Houghtaling and Joann Downey – voted for the legislation.

Monmouth County’s other resident senator (Declan O’Scanlon of LD13) opposed the measure, as did Bob Singer (R-30) of Lakewood and Sam Thompson (R-12) of Old Bridge whose respective districts take in portions of the seaside county.

“The bill that was passed today might claim to curb the Governor’s powers, but it fails to do so in many key areas,” said O’Scanlon in a statement. “OPRA requests pertaining to the pandemic are still off-limits, muting the legislative, media, and public examination of the administration’s policies. Including those policies that led to so many deaths in nursing homes, the needless devastation of countless businesses, and all other aspects of the pandemic response.”

“Further, this legislation leaves in place the moratorium on landlords’ ability to collect rent, potentially through the end of this year,” O’Scanlon added. This will absolutely crush so many small landlords and homeowners. Lastly–and incredibly concerning–this bill is moving with absolutely zero public or legislative input. All of these reasons make a ‘NO’ vote not only easy, but obligatory.”

Monmouth Republicans fielded an all-female team in LD-11 this year led by Lisa Annetta of Freehold Borough.

