Watson Coleman introduces bill to end ALL penalties for drug possession

One of New Jersey’s most radical Democrat U.S. House members wants to eliminate all penalties for ALL drugs.
“The war on drugs has destroyed the lives of countless Americans and their families,” Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D, NJ-12) declared in a Tuesday press release. Co-sponsored by Cori Bush (MO-1), the so-called “Drug Policy Reform Act” (DPRA) would, according to Watson Coleman’s release, “end criminal penalties for drug possession at the federal level and to shift regulatory authority from the Justice Department to the Department of Health and Human Services.”
New Jersey recently legalized recreational marijuana, but Governor Phil Murphy (D) has not ruled out decriminalizing all illegal drugs including heroin.
Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli (R-Somerset) called on Governor Murphy to condemn the idea.
“@GovMurphy, we’re not California, nor do we want to be,” tweeted Ciattarelli, making reference to Murphy’s infamous Time to show some leadership and join me in denouncing the extremist and dangerous proposal by NJ @RepBonnie to eliminate all federal penalties for the possession of illegal drugs, including cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.”
