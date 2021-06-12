WOKE RANDOLPH: Board of Education votes to strip holiday names from all days off

The Randolph Board of Education voted to eliminate holidays on Thursday night, Save Jerseyans, replacing all school calendar holidays with “day off.”

“If we don’t have anything on the calendar, we don’t have to have anyone [with] hurt feelings or anything like that,” Randolph board member Dorene Roche explained to Fox 5.

–

Sounds like a real genius, doesn’t she?

“The state of New Jersey recognizes numerous religious holidays,” explains the district’s calendar page. “Our schools are not necessarily closed for these holidays, but absences for religious observances will be excused on these dates. Please refer to their website for more information and a list of all recognized holidays.”

Going forward, holidays ranging from Christmas and Thanksgiving to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur would simply be designated as “days off.”

The holiday calendar available as of Friday night still listed holidays by name.

Randolph isn’t a deep blue place. It has an all-Republican local government; it voted for Clinton in 2016 but Romney in 2012 and Chris Christie in landslide fashion in 2013.

–