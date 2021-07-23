APP: Rooney says he’ll personally back a challenger to GOP mayor endorsing Murphy

Seaside Mayor Tony Vas, a Republican, endorsed Phil Murphy his month.

Save Jersey founder and editor Matt Rooney says he’ll back a Republican willing to challenge Vas, and Rooney’s challenge was highlighted by The Asbury Park Press:

Republican Mayor Anthony E. Vaz said his reason for endorsing Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy’s re-election bid is simple: the governor “supports our community.”

“It’s no secret that I am a conservative Republican and he is a progressive Democrat,” Vaz said.

Vaz’s endorsement drew the scorn of Matt Rooney, editor of the conservative news blog Save Jersey, who sent out a tweet saying he’ll support any Republican who “wants to step up and challenge” the mayor in the 2023 GOP primary.

Vaz declined to comment on Rooney’s statement.