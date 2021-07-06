Arch-virtue signaler Andy Kim donates his January 6th clean-up suit to the Smithsonian

I don think anyone in Congress has spent more time virtue-signaling and less time actually accomplishing things than Andy Kim (D, NJ-03), Save Jerseyans.

Andy achieved peak virtue signaling status on Tuesday when he announced that he donated a suit to the Smithsonian. What suit? A blue one that he used for a photo-op immediately after the January 6th Capitol Hill riot.

–

It’s a long thread; here’s the jumping off point:

6 months ago today I wore this blue suit as I cleaned the Capitol after the insurrection, now I just donated it to the Smithsonian. Jan6 must never be forgotten. While some try to erase history, I will fight to tell the story so it never happens again. Here is one story…(THREAD) pic.twitter.com/GKePd1ZMrr — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

–

Kim’s blue suit belongs right alongside Monica Lewinsky’s blue dress, Save Jerseyans, but in case you were wondering, the Smithsonian turned that actual legitimate piece of national history away. Somehow Andy Kim’s shitty suit is more important than the dress that triggered one of only a handful of impeachments in U.S. history.

He’s Cory Booker 2.0. Booker infamously shoveled snow and rescued cats from trees during his tenure as Newark mayor. Everything Kim does and says is similarly designed for social media. There’s nothing genuine about the guy (including his war record which he completely invented and continues to embellish).

Some people did heroic things on January 6th.

Andy Kim picking up trash is not counted among them.

If the Smithsonian is launching an exhibit on how politicians in the 2010s-2020s used social media to manipulate their images? Yes, the blue suit is an appropriate addition to any collection. Otherwise…

–