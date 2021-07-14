Biden invokes the Civil War in Philadelphia ‘voting rights’ speech

Former President Donald Trump once warned of ‘civil war’ during the first of his two impeachment sagas, tweeting a quote from a September 2019 Fox News guest, Pastor Robert Jeffress: “‘…If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.'”

Trump went on to survive two impeachments but, as you know all too well, he couldn’t overcome external forces to prevail in his battle for reelection.

–

Now a second consecutive U.S. president is warning that the country is on the brink of something ugly.

“We are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War,” the Democrat President told his audience. “That’s not hyperbole — since the Civil War,” Biden said while speaking in Philadelphia.

“The Confederates back then never breached the Capitol as insurrectionists did on January 6,” Biden added. “I’m not saying this to alarm you. I’m saying this because you should be alarmed.”

He is ABSOLUTELY saying this “to alarm you,” folks! That’s Biden lie #1.

Biden is also inventing a threat to democracy presented by the common sense voter reform laws cropping up in red states around the country.

“In Texas, for example, Republican-led state legislature wants to allow partisan poll watchers to intimidate voters and imperil impartial poll workers,” Biden warned. “They want to make it so hard and convenient that they hope people don’t vote at all.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott didn’t let Biden’s accusations go unanswered. “The fact is that Texas is passing a law that expands not reduces the hours of early voting,” Abbott explained in a posted video. “That’s more than many states, including President Biden’s home state of Delaware, which has zero hours of early voting.”

Lies pancaked on top of lies, Save Jerseyans, with the only discernable goal being to DIVIDE and conquer the American electorate by once against setting blue against red.

Joe Biden’s inauguration “unity” call was preached from the pulpit but never practiced by the president.

The sad truth is that the current American politics business model doesn’t produce or promote many politicians who appeal to the “better angels of our nature.” You know – that folksy thing that guy who won the real Civil War said during his own first inaugural address. A career politician with decades of D.C. experience is having trouble rising above the swamp culture in which he was incubated… go figure!

This greatest-of-all nations might continue to show fresh surface cracks until a president can be found who’s willing to break the wheel and, in good faith, tackle our national torments with a fresh focus on something higher and better. Regardless of how you felt about Trump, Joe Biden sure as hell isn’t the aforementioned secular savior of the Republic.

–