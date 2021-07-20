Biden won’t accept Cuban refugees. The Dems are silent. Why? Cubans vote Republican.

The open border Democrats have found an immigrant group that they’re NOT willing to welcome with open arms in 2021:

Cubans.

Last week, the Biden Administration warned that Cubans interesting in fleeing tyranny on the communist island by sea are not welcome in the United States.

Florida’s Ron DeSantis was quick to highlight the hypocrisy.

“They have a hundred-times stronger case for political persecution leaving a communist dictatorship than the other migrants who are coming across the border who are basically coming across the border because they want more economic opportunity,” said DeSantis on Saturday. “It’s a double standard, but honest, it’s something we expected because I do think a lot of their border policies are very political in nature in its intent.”

Everything is politics, Save Jerseyans. It shouldn’t be, but it is.

Look at recent voting patterns. In Florida, DeSantis was powered to victory in his last gubernatorial race by a strong showing among Florida’s formidable Cuban population.

The national numbers tell the full story.

“Nationwide, 58% of Cuban registered voters say they affiliate with or lean toward the Republican Party, while 38% identify with the Democratic Party or lean Democratic, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted July 27-Aug. 2,” Pew Research reported last fall. “By comparison, around two-thirds of Hispanic voters who are not Cuban (65%) identify as or lean Democratic, while 32% affiliate with the Republican Party.”

So there’s a very obvious reason why the Biden Administration is ready to welcome (1) Central/South American migrants across the Southern Border but not (2) Cubans fleeing the Castro regime: voter behavior.

Group #1 is overwhelmingly voting blue. Group #2 is trending red.

They aren’t ready to go to war (like they did when Trump was president) for any oppressed peoples who aren’t ready to serve the Democrat Party after arriving in the states.

Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez, state Senator Brian P. Stack, state Senator Nicholas Sacco, Hudson County Commissioner Anthony P. Vainieri, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia, and Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez of West New York marched for Cuba last week in Hudson County.

Will they march AGAINST the Biden Administration’s new policy? A policy which would be denounced as racist if the other guy had won in November?

Will Bob Menendez (who likes to recall that his own parents fled Castro) or Albio Sires (born in Cuba but who later fled) speak up? And demand action?

No, nope, nah and “never” in that order.

