Blaming Murphy’s anti-police measures, Avalon, N.J. restricts beach, boardwalk hours

Phil Murphy’s anti-police measures are taking a toll another iconic Jersey Shore community during peak tourist season.

Executive Order 2021-07 will, according to an Avalon press release, restrict access to “the beach daily between the hours of 9:00pm-4:00am, and the boardwalk daily between the hours of 11:00pm-4:00am.”

Avalon’s mayor blamed the Murphy Administration for forcing his town’s hand.

“The continuance of this order is to provide our local police department with the necessary authority to disperse large groups of individuals who are congregating in unmanageable numbers on public property which often results in unsafe and disruptive behavior,” said Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi. “This unfortunate measure is a direct result of Governor Murphy’s destruction of effective enforcement of laws pertaining to juveniles, and the elimination of certain police powers. Accountability and education begins at home, and some parents need to take an active approach in managing the activities and whereabouts of their juveniles. If they refuse, more drastic measures will be considered that would impact everyone as a result of actions of a few inconsiderate people.”

The Murphy Administration’s least popular policy with law enforcement is a new law which restricts police to issuing warnings to minors for marijuana and alcohol possession.

“State leaders approved new legislation that requires police, in many cases, to issue only curbside warnings to minors for ordinance and disorderly persons offenses where there is no breach of peace, even when alcohol or cannabis use or possession is involved”, said Avalon Police Chief Jeffrey Christopher. “For example, if a juvenile is in possession of drugs or alcohol, police can do nothing more than issue a warning, and the juvenile is not obligated to provide his or her actual name. Young adults between the ages of 18 and 20 can only be issued written warnings for using alcohol or cannabis. We remain hopeful that some parents become more involved and help us maintain the quality of life in our community despite the State’s new hands-off policies.”

Avalon isn’t alone is adjusting its summer plans; towns up and down the coast scrapped July 4th celebrations earlier this month due to an increase in crime, rowdy crowds and juvenile disorder.

“The State is directly responsible for unlawful conduct which compromises public safety,” Pagliughi added, explaining that the state has routinely pushed back against efforts by towns to enforce curfews for juveniles. “From juvenile justice reform, the elimination of bail in many cases to threats of charging police officers with third degree crimes for investigating potential offenses, the responsibility for the proliferation of this conduct starts where it was authorized, in the hands of the Governor who signs this legislation.”

