CDC clown show forecasts “92,000–803,000” new cases for a random August week

We all enjoy cracking meteorologist jokes, Save Jerseyans, but imagine for a second if your favorite weatherman reported “today’s temperature will come in somewhere between 38 degrees and 89 degrees.” You’d laugh him or her off of the television!

The CDC has basically tranformed into a really, really shitty version of the Weather Channel during the course of this COVID-19 saga, folks.

Look what they tweeted this week:

As of July 19, national forecasts predict 92,000–803,000 new #COVID19 cases will likely be reported during the week ending August 14. More: https://t.co/7AP4I3S9PU. pic.twitter.com/vYTmfQykpG — CDC (@CDCgov) July 22, 2021

Why didn’t they just say “one to a million”?

The death projections for this thing have also been off base since the beginning, and the corresponding early August CDC chart shows a wide range of wild possibilities, too. The primary culprit remains a bad assumption by “scientists” (read: government stooges in lab coats) that stricter lockdowns result in LESS deaths. Based upon the New Jersey and New York experiences? We know that’s not accurate.

It’s all designed to control you and coerce a political reaction, folks. This is political science. Never lose sight of that as Delta variant fear porn continues to ramp up.

