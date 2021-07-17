CENSORSHIP: N.J. senator suspended for tweet opposing mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, passports

Anyone who knows state Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) either personally, by reputation, or by interacting with his very busy Twitter account knows that he’s hardly a “science denier,” Save Jerseyans. In fact, he’s been a vocal advocate for vaccinations both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Declan is also a conservative. He doesn’t believe the government should be mandating emergency use drugs, especially since the curve is MORE than flat at this point. He’s also opposed to vaccine passports. Twitter just suspended him for 12 hours for saying so…

–

That’s right. Here’s the tweet and the warning he received which he shared with Save Jersey on Saturday afternoon:



–

“Given that we have crushed Covid with combination of natural immunity and voluntary uptake there is no reason anyone should be compelled to take the vaccine,” the long-time Monmouth legislator tweeted. “Restrictions/mandates/vaccine passports are all uncalled for.”

The case data is clear. The trends are obvious. And Governor Murphy rolled out a vaccine passport in all-but name only this week.

Tell me which part of his tweet is anti-science?

Offensive?

Dangerous?

What’s truly dangerous is a situation when tech overlords arbitrarily silence elected officials who aren’t staying on script. We’re living in a scary time, Save Jerseyans; Declan’s insane suspension is happening at a time when we’ve learned that the Biden Administration may flagging “misinformation” for Big Tech.

Who will be next for failing to blindly follow the narrative?

–